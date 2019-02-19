BOWER, Colin Gordon:
Peacefully on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at his home in Beswick Street, Timaru. Dearly loved elder son of Gordon and the late Christine. Special brother of Bruce, Alan and Michelle, and Karen. Loved uncle of Samantha, Charlie and Henry. A service to celebrate Colin's life will be held at Sopheze's on The Bay, Caroline Bay, on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to 179 Pages Road, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019