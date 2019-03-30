STAFFORD,
Christopher John (Chris):
Passed peacefully with his wife Andi by his side, on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Adored husband and best friend of Andi. Loving dad of Abby and Polly. Dearly loved father-in-law of Simon. Treasured grandad of Pat, Emily, Riley, Evie, and Ollie. Loved son of the late Betty and Hodge. Loved son-in-law of Elle and Graham. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Allyson and Wayne, Deborah and Alistair, Jacqui and Richard, Bridget and Chris. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. At Chris' request a private cremation has been held. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Messages to: 21 Allnutt Street, Temuka.
Published in Timaru Herald on Mar. 30, 2019