FEELY,
Christopher Mark (Flea):
Jacki, Cody, Mali, Freya and the Feely and Trillo families wish to sincerely thank everyone who sent messages, cards, flowers, gifts, food packages, visited, attended Chris' farewell and donated to the Cancer Society. Your compassion and support during this difficult time was most appreciated. Special thanks to Fathers Brian and Percy, the tea ladies and Cath from Aoraki Funeral Home for the arrangements. Please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude.
Published in Timaru Herald on Feb. 16, 2019