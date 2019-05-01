Cecil STIVEN

Service Information
Betts Funeral Services Limited
33 North Street
Timaru , Canterbury
036884033
Death Notice

STIVEN, Cecil Edward:
Following a short illness at Timaru Hospital, on April 28, 2019, in his 92nd year. Dearly loved husband of the late Norrie. Cherished Dad of Trish and Ken Dovestone, and Chris and Janine. Loving fun granddad of Emma, Brayden, Thomas, and Justin. Dearly loved brother of Margaret, Joan, Judith, Stewart (dec), Tom (dec), Bill (dec), Neville (dec), Isabel (dec), Gladys (dec), Valerie (dec), their partners, and nieces and nephews. Respected and loved by the Mackle family and his many friends.
A gentleman to the end.
Special thanks to the Highfield Life Care and Timaru Hospital staff for their loving care of Ces. A service for Ces will be held in Betts Chapel, 33 North St, Timaru, on Monday, May 6, 2019, at 1.00pm. All messages to The Stiven family, 43 Barnes Street, Timaru 7910.

Published in Timaru Herald on May 1, 2019
