USSHER, Brian Murray:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brian USSHER.
Peacefully at Talbot Park Rest Home, on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, aged 68 years. Loved partner of Nikki, much loved father and father-in-law of Matt and Jillian, Kelly and Chris Karton, loved granddad Brian of Eden, and Brydie. Special thanks to the staff at both Timaru Hospital (Medical Ward) and Talbot Park Rest Home for their wonderful care of Brian. A service for Brian will be held at Salisbury Park Crematorium, Beaconsfield Road, Timaru, on Monday, March 11, at 2.00pm. Messages to 26 Cass Street, Temuka 7920.
Published in Timaru Herald from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019