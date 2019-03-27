LEATHWICK, Brian Albert:
Passed away peacefully at his home with family at his side on March 25, 2019, aged 80 years. Loving husband and best friend of Margaret. Loved father and father-in-law of Carole and Tony, Ian and Lynley, Janet and Greg, Dianne and Mark, Melinda and Paul. Treasured Grandad of Rochelle and Jaron, Cory and Hayley, Myles and Kelsey, Lily and Maxine. A service to celebrate Brian's life will be held on Friday, March 29 at 1.30pm, at the Waimate A&P Showgrounds, 26 Hakataramea Hwy, Waimate. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages to 61 Parsonage Road, Waimate 7924.
Published in Timaru Herald on Mar. 27, 2019