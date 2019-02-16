Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



With deep sadness we announce the passing of Brian, suddenly at Christchurch Hospital on February 9, 2019, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Helen, dearly loved dad and father-in-law of Helene and Grant Jeffreys, Stephanie and Murray Bond, and Carleen and the late David Thomson, treasured Poppa of Martin and Ella, Blair and Ella, Simon and the late Susan, and Ian and Lucy; Josephine and Mitchell, Andrew, Georgina and Todd; Chelsea, and Ivan, and Morgan, Great-Poppa of Isabella, and Lillian; Isla; Quinn, Darcy, and Arthur. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Brian Craw, PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A private Funeral Service has been held.







CRAW, Brian Malcolm:With deep sadness we announce the passing of Brian, suddenly at Christchurch Hospital on February 9, 2019, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Helen, dearly loved dad and father-in-law of Helene and Grant Jeffreys, Stephanie and Murray Bond, and Carleen and the late David Thomson, treasured Poppa of Martin and Ella, Blair and Ella, Simon and the late Susan, and Ian and Lucy; Josephine and Mitchell, Andrew, Georgina and Todd; Chelsea, and Ivan, and Morgan, Great-Poppa of Isabella, and Lillian; Isla; Quinn, Darcy, and Arthur. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Brian Craw, PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A private Funeral Service has been held. Published in Timaru Herald on Feb. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Timaru Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers