Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Blanche KOCH. View Sign



1926 - 2019

Passed away peacefully on 9 March, 2019 at Strathallen Life Care Village, Timaru, aged 93 years. Dearly loved by her late husband Philip Henry Koch. Blanche was a much-loved aunty of the late Betty Jordon. Also of April and Murray Dawson, Diana and Kester Bradford, and Gay and Ross Downing; Heather and John Richards, Pam and Bob Hurst, Alison and Barry Hume, Peter Verity,and Barbara and Geoff Barnett; Paul and Jill Hudson, Joan Hudson, and Arthur and Mary Hudson; and all their families. Dearly loved youngest sister and sister-in-law of the late Watson Verity, Mary and Dick Jordan, Ronnie and Molly Verity, Margaret and Vic Hudson, and Herbie Verity. Dearly loved by her cousins Norman Verity and his late wife Margaret and the late Ronald and Connie Verity, and families: Howard and Elsa Verity, Jenny Eave, Rex and Jane Verity, and the late Violet and Jim Fridd and family, Raewyn and the late Reg, and the late Grace and Ian Ellis and family. Dearly loved by Phil's relatives: Joey and Margaret Beattie, Carol and Ray Kidd, June and John King, Stella and Ivan Baldwin and Owen Hopgood. The wider family would like to thank all the staff at Strathallen Village for their care and kindness to Blanche over the past 21 years. A Funeral for Blanche will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Thursday, 14 March at 12 noon, followed by an interment at the Pleasant Point Cemetery. Messages to Blanche Koch's family c/- PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.







KOCH, Blanche Edith:1926 - 2019Passed away peacefully on 9 March, 2019 at Strathallen Life Care Village, Timaru, aged 93 years. Dearly loved by her late husband Philip Henry Koch. Blanche was a much-loved aunty of the late Betty Jordon. Also of April and Murray Dawson, Diana and Kester Bradford, and Gay and Ross Downing; Heather and John Richards, Pam and Bob Hurst, Alison and Barry Hume, Peter Verity,and Barbara and Geoff Barnett; Paul and Jill Hudson, Joan Hudson, and Arthur and Mary Hudson; and all their families. Dearly loved youngest sister and sister-in-law of the late Watson Verity, Mary and Dick Jordan, Ronnie and Molly Verity, Margaret and Vic Hudson, and Herbie Verity. Dearly loved by her cousins Norman Verity and his late wife Margaret and the late Ronald and Connie Verity, and families: Howard and Elsa Verity, Jenny Eave, Rex and Jane Verity, and the late Violet and Jim Fridd and family, Raewyn and the late Reg, and the late Grace and Ian Ellis and family. Dearly loved by Phil's relatives: Joey and Margaret Beattie, Carol and Ray Kidd, June and John King, Stella and Ivan Baldwin and Owen Hopgood. The wider family would like to thank all the staff at Strathallen Village for their care and kindness to Blanche over the past 21 years. A Funeral for Blanche will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Thursday, 14 March at 12 noon, followed by an interment at the Pleasant Point Cemetery. Messages to Blanche Koch's family c/- PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942. Published in Timaru Herald from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Timaru Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers