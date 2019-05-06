STRATFORD,

Beverley Vontom

(nee Wyatt):

Passed away peacefully at Diana Isaac Retirement Village, on Sunday, May 5, 2019, aged 90. Dearly loved wife of the late Cyril Stratford, much loved mother of Andrew (deceased) and Nigel and mother-in-law of Robyn. Beloved grandmother of Anna, Laura, Charles, Robert, Bradley (deceased), Michael, Alice, James and Mathew, and great-grandmother of Jake, Summer, Brayden and Jackson. Loved aunt of Lorraine and Des (Australia). Heartfelt thanks to the team at Diana Isaac Retirement Village for their loving and dedicated care of Beverley. In lieu of flowers, donations to Christchurch Cathedral would be appreciated and may be made online to bit.ly/bvstratford0505. Messages may be addressed to the Stratford family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A celebration of Beverley's life will be held at the Transitional Cathedral, 234 Hereford Street, Christchurch, on Friday, May 10, at 1.30pm.





