JOHNSTONE, Betty May:
Peacefully on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Tuarangi Hospital, Ashburton, in her 92nd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Leonard Rae. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Pamela (dec) and John Davies (dec), Allan and Noella, Colin and Patricia, Keith and Julie-anne, Graham (Jock) and Lulu. Loved grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother of all her grandchildren. A service for Betty will be held at the Geraldine Funeral Services Chapel, 186 Talbot Street, Geraldine, on Friday, April 26, 2019, at 1.30pm, followed by the interment at the Geraldine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Geraldine Red Cross would be appreciated and can be left at the service. Messages to: 186 Talbot Street, Geraldine 7930.
Published in Timaru Herald on Apr. 24, 2019