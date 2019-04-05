BROWNE, Betty Edith
(nee Parsonson):
Peacefully after a short illness in Dunedin Hospital surrounded by her family, on April 2, 2019, aged 65 years. Dearly loved partner of Chris Harper. Dearly loved and devoted mother and mother-in-law of Jared and Michaela. Best friend to Robert, Ricki, Hayden and John. Loved nanny to Daisy and Mila. Betty will be sadly missed by Nikita, Lucas, Izak, Abi, Jacob, Casey, Heidi, Monique, Bailey and Heath. A service to celebrate Betty's life will be held at Waimate A&P Showgrounds, 26 Hakataramea Hwy, Waimate, on Monday, April 8, 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Waimate Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Otago Rescue Helicopter Rescue Helicopter Trust will gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages to 43 Mill Rd, Waimate 7924.
Published in Timaru Herald on Apr. 5, 2019