Betsy Catherine (Betty)

(nee Ross):

Passed away peacefully with family at her side, on April 11, 2019, at Glenwood Home, in her 83rd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim. A loved mother and mother-in-law of Evan and Paula (Hastings), and Lester and Caroline (Albury). Also a dear nana to Lauren, and Natalie, Sophie, and James. Sister and sister-in-law to Helen Willetts and the late Don (Fairlie), the late David Ross and Diane (Burkes Pass), and John and Rachel Ross (Queenstown). A special thank you for the wonderful care and support from the good people at Glenwood Home. At Betty's request, a private service has been held. Messages to 392 Camp Valley Road, Albury, RD 17, Fairlie 7987.







