Peacefully after a good fight, on March 4, 2019, surrounded by loving family, aged 72. Treasured husband of Sharyn. Adored Dad and father-in-law of Kerry and Betty, Tanya and Ben Matheson, Nikita Matthews and Greg Johnston, and Chantelle and Mark Horrell. Awesome grandad of Daryl-Lea, Shane, and Charlee; Lucy, and Sam; Phynn, and Luca; Xander and baby Horrell. Loved by Honey Dog. Loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend to many. A service to celebrate Barry's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 11 John St, Waimate, on Saturday, March 9 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the Heart Foundation will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages to 5a Innes St, Waimate 7924.







Published in Timaru Herald from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2019

