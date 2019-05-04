SCOTT, Owen John:
16.7.1943 - 9.3.2019
Barbara, Duncan, Amy, Thomas and Charles, Anna, Nigel, Mitchell and Connor, thank all the wonderful family, friends and colleagues for their kindness shown in so many ways over the last weeks of Owen's life. We sincerely thank all of you who attended his funeral service. We felt surrounded by your love and valued your shared memories of times spent together over the years. We appreciated all the cards and kind words, beautiful flowers, and baking.
Thank you
Published in Timaru Herald on May 4, 2019