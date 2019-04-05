Barbara KOTUA

KOTUA, Barbara:
Peacefully at South Canterbury Hospice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, after a long illness. Dearly loved wife of Martin (Mark), much loved mother and mother-in-law of Maria and David Martin, Jo and James Wright, much loved nana of Tyson, Cheyanne, Jordan, and Jack. Special thanks to Dr Griffiths for his special care of Barbara. A service for Barbara will be held in Betts Chapel, 33 North Street, Timaru, on Monday, April 8, at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation.

Published in Timaru Herald on Apr. 5, 2019
