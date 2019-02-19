Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey BALDWIN. View Sign



Audrey Patricia (Pat):

Peacefully on February 17, 2019 at Margaret Wilson Rest Home, in her 90th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Terry. Loved mum and mother-in-law of Stephen and Ruth (Melbourne) and Andrew and Kirsty (Picton). Treasured Nana of Annabelle and Ben, (Melbourne), Amelia and Dan (Melbourne), Allison (Palmerston North) and cherished Nana Pat to Patrick, and Leo; Max, and Henry. Special thanks to the Care team at Margaret Wilson Rest Home for the loving attention to Pat and her family. A service to celebrate Pat's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Rd, Timaru, on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at 10.00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Arthritis NZ will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages C/- Baldwin Family, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.







BALDWIN,Audrey Patricia (Pat):Peacefully on February 17, 2019 at Margaret Wilson Rest Home, in her 90th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Terry. Loved mum and mother-in-law of Stephen and Ruth (Melbourne) and Andrew and Kirsty (Picton). Treasured Nana of Annabelle and Ben, (Melbourne), Amelia and Dan (Melbourne), Allison (Palmerston North) and cherished Nana Pat to Patrick, and Leo; Max, and Henry. Special thanks to the Care team at Margaret Wilson Rest Home for the loving attention to Pat and her family. A service to celebrate Pat's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Rd, Timaru, on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at 10.00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Arthritis NZ will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages C/- Baldwin Family, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942. Published in Timaru Herald on Feb. 19, 2019

