LYON, Ashley James:
Died peacefully on February 23, 2019. Aged 74 years. Dearly loved husband of Janet. Eldest son of Leslie and Betty Lyon (deceased), and brother of Richard and Ann. Father and father-in-law of Anthea, Jacqueline and Alistair, Carmen and Allan, and Angus and Kim. Loved Grandad of Emma, Thomas, Henry and Charles; Alexandra and George; Charlotte, Ben, Olivia and Sarah; Nicholas, Sophie, Cameron and Harry. Great-Grandad of Lottie. A private service has been held at Ashley's request. Thank you to the staff at Timaru Hospital and McKenzie Healthcare for their excellent care. Messages to Janet Lyon,"Kemford", 231 Opihi Terrace Road, Waitohi, Temuka.
Published in Timaru Herald on Mar. 2, 2019