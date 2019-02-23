PRINGLE, Alister Turton:

Passed away February 16, 2019, in the loving company of his two sons and eldest grandchild at Nurse Maud Hospice. Husband of the late Sue, much loved father and father-in-law of Simon and Katie and Nathan. Poppa of Ayla, Jonnie, Tabitha and Dashiell. Son of the late Tui and Arthur Pringle of Geraldine. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Dave and Melva, Dorothy and Ken, John and Rachel, Gerald and Annette, Bob and Raewyn and Brian. A special uncle to many nieces and nephews, and loved by many more taken under his wing. Al had a big heart and an even bigger smile, he touched many souls with his kindness in the countries where he worked. As per his wishes there will be no funeral but there will be a memorial service held at the Ashburton Aviation Museum at 2.00pm, March 2, 2019.





