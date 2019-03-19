WOOD,
Alaister Graeme (Big Al):
Suddenly at work near Mt Nimrod, Cave, on Friday, March 15, 2019, aged 63 years. Son of the late Ray and Jessie Wood. Loved father and father-in-law of Jessica and Arron, Sophie and Matthew. Much loved Grandad Al to Hamish and Hunter. A service celebrating Alaister's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to 13 Transport Lane, Oxford, 7430.
Published in Timaru Herald on Mar. 19, 2019