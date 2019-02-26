Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Peacefully on February 25, 2019, at Margaret Wilson Rest Home. Loving and loved wife of the late Bart. Loved mother of Gerald and Irene, Paul (deceased), Christopher and Elizabeth, Susan and Rod Jacobs, Margaret and Steven Cosgrove, John (deceased). Much loved grandmother of Graham, Mark, Tim, David, Nicholas, Callum, Katie, Nicki, Daniel, Adam, Rebekah, Kieran and Conor; and great-grandmother of Charli, Harper and Harriet. Loved sister of the late Alec, Pat, Joe, and Bruce. A Rosary for Aileen will be recited at St Thomas' Catholic Church on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 6.30pm. A Requiem Mass to celebrate Aileen's life will be held at St Thomas' Catholic Church, 12 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 10.00am, followed by interment at the Timaru Public Cemetery.

"A beautiful soul at rest"

Messages to the Conroy Family, C/- PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru, 7942.







